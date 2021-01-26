Odisha reports 99 new COVID cases in last 24 hours; total caseload rises to 3,34,529

Bhubaneswar: Spike of 99 cases detected in last 24 hrs; 58 are quarantine cases & 41 local contact cases . State’s total caseload rises to 3,34,529. After a long fight of over 7 months, our daily new positive cases have fallen below 100 for the first time since 6th June 2020.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 6
2. Balasore: 7
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Balangir: 1
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 8
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Ganjam: 1
9. Jajpur: 4
10. Jharsuguda: 1
11. Kandhamal: 1
12. Khurda: 14
13. Koraput: 1
14. Mayurbhanj: 3
15. Nuapada: 8
16. Puri: 4
17. Rayagada: 3
18. Sambalpur: 9
19. Sundargarh: 20
20. State Pool: 3
New recoveries: 140
Cumulative tested: 7588603
Positive: 334529
Recovered: 331284
Active cases: 1286