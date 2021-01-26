Odisha reports 99 new COVID cases in last 24 hours; total caseload rises to 3,34,529

Bhubaneswar: Spike of 99 cases detected in last 24 hrs; 58 are quarantine cases & 41 local contact cases . State’s total caseload rises to 3,34,529. After a long fight of over 7 months, our daily new positive cases have fallen below 100 for the first time since 6th June 2020.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 7

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Balangir: 1

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 8

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 1

9. Jajpur: 4

10. Jharsuguda: 1

11. Kandhamal: 1

12. Khurda: 14

13. Koraput: 1

14. Mayurbhanj: 3

15. Nuapada: 8

16. Puri: 4

17. Rayagada: 3

18. Sambalpur: 9

19. Sundargarh: 20

20. State Pool: 3

New recoveries: 140

Cumulative tested: 7588603

Positive: 334529

Recovered: 331284

Active cases: 1286