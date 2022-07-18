Odisha reports 816 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 816 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 17th July

New Positive Cases: 816

Of which 0-18 years: 118

In quarantine: 477

Local contacts: 339

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 7

2. Balasore: 13

3. Bargarh: 7

4. Bhadrak: 8

5. Balangir: 10

6. Boudh: 11

7. Cuttack: 78

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 6

10. Gajapati: 9

11. Jagatsinghpur: 13

12. Jajpur: 26

13. Jharsuguda: 13

14. Kalahandi: 12

15. Kandhamal: 7

16. Kendrapada: 13

17. Keonjhar: 10

18. Khurda: 218

19. Koraput: 3

20. Mayurbhanj: 29

21. Nawarangpur: 7

22. Nayagarh: 26

23. Nuapada: 1

24. Puri: 20

25. Rayagada: 6

26. Sambalpur: 57

27. Sonepur: 14

28. Sundargarh: 141

29. State Pool: 46

New recoveries: 600

Cumulative tested: 32370840

Positive: 1299928

Recovered: 1284835

Active cases: 5911

