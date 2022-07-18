Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin today. It will continue till 12th of August. There will be 18 sittings during the session spread over a period of 26 days. For this session, tentatively 32 legislative items have been identified for being taken up out of which 14 items have already been finalized. Briefing reporters in New Delhi yesterday after the all-party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Government is ready to discuss any issue on the floor of the House, as permitted under Rules of Procedure by the Presiding Officers.

Addressing the meeting, Rajnath Singh said that necessary efforts will be made by the government to discuss matters of urgent public importance besides the usual legislative business in Parliament.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu also chaired a meeting of floor leaders of different parties in the Upper House yesterday evening. Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Leader in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Sasmit Patra of BJD, V Vijaysai Reddy of YSRCP, Tiruchi Shiva of DMK and others attended the meeting.

On Saturday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired an all-party meeting with the floor leaders of the various parties in the Lower House. The leaders of the political parties assured the Speaker of their full cooperation to ensure smooth conduct of the House during the session. Talking to media after the meeting, Mr Birla said that he has appealed to the MPs of the political parties to take part in a healthy discussion on the issues concerning national and public interest.