Odisha Reports 71 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 71 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288202. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Rayagada district with 64 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 7th May

New Positive Cases: 71

Of which 0-18 years: 66

In quarantine: 7

Local contacts: 64

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Kandhamal: 1

3. Khurda: 2

4. Nuapada: 1

5. Rayagada: 64

6. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 14

Cumulative tested: 31425391

Positive: 1288202

Recovered: 1278863

Active cases: 160