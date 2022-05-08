OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha Reports 71 New Positive Cases Today

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 71 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288202. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Rayagada district with 64 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 7th May

New Positive Cases: 71
Of which 0-18 years: 66
In quarantine: 7
Local contacts: 64

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2
2. Kandhamal: 1
3. Khurda: 2
4. Nuapada: 1
5. Rayagada: 64
6. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 14
Cumulative tested: 31425391
Positive: 1288202
Recovered: 1278863
Active cases: 160

