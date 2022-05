Bhubaneswar: Odisha students have got as many as 59 medals at India Skills Competition 2021 which was held in New Delhi in January 2022. The winners will participate in the World Skills Competition which will be held in Sanghai during October, 2022.

Felicitating the winners of the India Skill Competition, CM Naveen Patnaik has announced the enhancement of cash incentives for Biju Patnaik Dakhyata Award for the winners of world Skills Competition.