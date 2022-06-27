Odisha reports 69 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 69 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs .

Covid-19 Report For 26th June

New Positive Cases: 69

Of which 0-18 years: 9

In quarantine: 42

Local contacts: 27

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 5

2. Balangir: 1

3. Cuttack: 13

4. Jagatsinghpur: 1

5. Jajpur: 2

6. Kalahandi: 1

7. Khurda: 26

8. Puri: 2

9. Sambalpur: 4

10. Sundargarh: 8

11. State Pool: 6

New recoveries: 44

Cumulative tested: 32044500

Positive: 1289328

Recovered: 1279693

Active cases: 456