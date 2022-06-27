Odisha reports 69 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 69 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs .
Covid-19 Report For 26th June
New Positive Cases: 69
Of which 0-18 years: 9
In quarantine: 42
Local contacts: 27
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 5
2. Balangir: 1
3. Cuttack: 13
4. Jagatsinghpur: 1
5. Jajpur: 2
6. Kalahandi: 1
7. Khurda: 26
8. Puri: 2
9. Sambalpur: 4
10. Sundargarh: 8
11. State Pool: 6
New recoveries: 44
Cumulative tested: 32044500
Positive: 1289328
Recovered: 1279693
Active cases: 456