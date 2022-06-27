BJP wrests Samajwadi Party strongholds of Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: In Uttar Pradesh by-elections, the ruling BJP won both Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies. BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Mohammad Asim Raja with a margin of more than 42000 votes in Rampur seat while BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua won with a margin of more than 8 thousand votes in Azamgarh constituency. He defeated Dharmendra Yadav of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party . Bahujan samaj Party candidate in Azamgarh Guddu Jamali gave a tough fight and came on 3rd position. He bagged around 2.5 lakh votes. Both seats were considered as Samajwadi Party bastion. Party stalwart Mulayam Singh Yadav and current party president Akhilesh Yadav have been elected from the Azamgarh seat in 2014 and 2019 respectively. Rampur seat was bagged by BJP in 2014 elections but in 2019 general elections Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was elected from the seat.

The bypolls were necessitated by the resignations of Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats, respectively. Both leaders quit as Lok Sabha MPs following their election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the elections held earlier this year.

In Punjab, the President of Shiromani Akali Dal, Amritsar and party candidate from Sangrur constituency Simranjit Singh Mann has won the Loksabha by-poll. He has defeated his nearest rival Gurmail Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party with 5822 votes. Simranjit Singh Mann got 253154 votes while the Aam Aadmi Party Candidate got 247332 votes.

The Indian National Congress secured the third position with 79668 votes while BJP is in the fourth position with 66298 votes. Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP alliance with 44428 votes is in the fifth position.

The vote share of the BJP has increased and it left behind Shiromani Akali Dal.

In the Tripura by-election, the BJP has won three seats out of four. Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha has won from Baradowali Center after defeating his nearest rival Congress candidate Ashish Saha by a margin of 6,104 votes. Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman could secure a seat from the 6- Agartala constituency.

BJP has also won in 46-Surma (Dhalai district) and 57-Jubarajnagar (North Tripura district) assembly constituencies as the party’s women candidates Swapna Das Paul and Malina Debnath won the respective seats with a good margin.

In Jharkhand, Congress candidate Shilpi Neha Tirkey won the Mandar assembly seat in the bye-election defeating BJPs candidate Gangotri Kujur by a margin of over 23 thousand votes.

The bye-election was necessitated after Mandar MLA Bandhu Tirkey was convicted in a disproportionate assets case. Shilpi Tirkey, daughter of the incumbent MLA Bandhu Tirkey won the Mandar bye-elections. A total of 21 rounds of counting took place altogether. Ms. Tirkey will be the 11th Women MLA of the current Jharkhand Assembly.

Aam Aadmi Party AAP’s Durgesh Pathak has won the Rajender Nagar By- poll in Delhi by a margin of eleven thousand four hundred 68 votes. Mr. Pathak got a total 40 thousand 319 votes, while BJP’s Rajesh Bhatia got 28 thousand 851 votes. Congress candidate Premlata got two thousand fourteen votes. There was a tough fight between BJP, AAP and Congress for this seat. Mr Pathak credited his victory to Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He said, it is victory of the works done by the Party in public interest.

Mr. Kejriwal has thanked the people of Rajendra Nagar for this victory. In a tweet, he said that party is grateful to the people of Delhi for their love and affection. He said, such victory inspires the party to work harder and serve people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the by-poll wins in Azamgarh and Rampur are historic. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, it indicates wide-scale acceptance and support for the double engine Governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister said, he is grateful to the people for their support. He also appreciated the efforts of BJP Karyakartas in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Modi thanked the people of Tripura for reposing faith in BJP’s development agenda and blessing the candidates, including Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha with wins in the by-polls. He said, BJP Government will continue fulfilling people’s aspirations. Mr. Modi lauded the party Karyakartas in Tripura for their hard work.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to all those who voted for BJP in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi and Punjab. He said, BJP will keep working among the people and keep raising issues of public welfare.