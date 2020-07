Bhubanneswar: Odisha registers record number of single-day COVID-19 recoveries as 565 COVID patients recover from the disease. Total recoveries to 7,972

185-Ganjam

85-Rayagada

45-Bolangir

32-Cuttack

30-Malkangiri

24 each – Baragarh,Sundergarh

23-Angul

17 each -Balasore,Jagatsinghpur

15-Khurda

13-Jajpur

8 each -Gajapati,Jharsuguda,Nabarangpur

7-Mayurbhanj

4-Bhadrak

3-Puri

2 each -Dhenkanal,Keonjhar

1 each -Boudh,Kandhamal,Sambalpur

Cumulative recoveries – 7,972

Related

comments