Odisha Sahitya Akademi awards announced; Novelists Nityananda Panda, Laxmipriya Acharya to receive award in novel category for 2015 & 2016

Bhubanenswar: Odisha Sahitya Akademi awards announced; Novelists Nityananda Panda, Laxmipriya Acharya to receive the award in novel category for 2015 & 2016, respectively.

Novelist Nityananda Panda to get Award for ‘Gotiye Jodi Gaan Ra Kahani’ Novel . Author Laxmipriya Acharya to get the award for 2016 for her novel ‘Amba’.

List of Awardees for the year 2015

Nityananda Panda for novel ‘Gotie Jodi Gaanra Kahani’

Pabitra Panigrahi for short story ‘Gapara Munha’

Binapani Panda for poetry ‘Godhuli Geeta’

Sanjay Hati for drama & One Act Play ‘Manchamaya’ and Nabin Kumar Parida for drama ‘Natua O Anyanya Nataka’ get the award in this category jointly

Panchanana Mishra for Essey and Critical Analysis for ‘Sahitya Samalochana Tattwika O Prayogika Prasanga’

Dharanidhar Panigrahi for biography ‘Louhamanava Sardar Patel’

Bijay Kumar Mohanty for Translation work ‘Tathapi Kichhi Rahijiba’

Manoj Mohanty for lyrical writing ‘Prati Palakare Tume’

List of awardees for the year 2016

Laxmipriya Acharya for novel ‘Ambaa’

Devdas Chhotray for short story ‘Ramaaku Maribara Panchati Upaya’

Bhagban Jaysingh for poetry ‘Pheranti Ghara’

Fakir Singh for drama & One Act Play ‘Atmalipi O Anyanya’

Prasanna Kumar Swain for Essey and Critical Analysis ‘Alochana Prasanga’

Surendra Kumar Maharana for Biography and travelogue ‘Professor Navin Kumar Sahu’ & Pradosh Patnaik for Biography and Travelogue ‘Chalichi…Chilibi Napadibi Thaki’

Sarada Ratha for Translation work ‘Meghabahana’

Debendra Choudhury for Children Literature ‘Chuin Chadhei’

Satyanarayana Mishra for lyrical writing ‘Mishra Raaga’

