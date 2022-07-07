Odisha reports 428 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 428 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 6th July

New Positive Cases: 428

Of which 0-18 years: 56

In quarantine: 251

Local contacts: 177

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 22

2. Bargarh: 4

3. Bhadrak: 5

4. Cuttack: 88

5. Deogarh: 1

6. Ganjam: 1

7. Jagatsinghpur: 6

8. Jajpur: 5

9. Jharsuguda: 4

10. Kalahandi: 1

11. Kandhamal: 1

12. Kendrapada: 2

13. Khurda: 183

14. Koraput: 1

15. Malkangiri: 2

16. Mayurbhanj: 8

17. Nayagarh: 4

18. Nuapada: 3

19. Puri: 11

20. Rayagada: 2

21. Sambalpur: 9

22. Sonepur: 2

23. Sundargarh: 20

24. State Pool: 43

New recoveries: 150

Cumulative tested: 32180824

Positive: 1291946

Recovered: 1280532

Active cases: 2235