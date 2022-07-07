India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 198.33 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 198.33 Cr (1,98,33,18,772) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,59,53,259 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.71 Cr (3,71,62,944) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,340 2nd Dose 1,00,69,432 Precaution Dose 57,95,053 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,24,993 2nd Dose 1,76,33,392 Precaution Dose 1,06,35,939 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,71,62,944 2nd Dose 2,45,15,244 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,05,98,267 2nd Dose 4,92,82,099 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,84,51,676 2nd Dose 50,30,59,101 Precaution Dose 34,58,590 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,80,253 2nd Dose 19,38,35,910 Precaution Dose 28,05,587 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,92,681 2nd Dose 12,10,91,331 Precaution Dose 2,53,16,940 Precaution Dose 4,80,12,109 Total 1,98,33,18,772

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,19,457. Active cases now constitute 0.27% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.52%. 14,650 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,29,21,977.

18,930 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,38,005 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.53 Cr (86,53,43,689) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.86% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.32%.