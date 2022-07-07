National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 198.33 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 198.33 Cr (1,98,33,18,772) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,59,53,259 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.71 Cr (3,71,62,944) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,340
2nd Dose 1,00,69,432
Precaution Dose 57,95,053
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,24,993
2nd Dose 1,76,33,392
Precaution Dose 1,06,35,939
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,71,62,944
2nd Dose 2,45,15,244
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,05,98,267
2nd Dose 4,92,82,099
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,84,51,676
2nd Dose 50,30,59,101
Precaution Dose 34,58,590
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,80,253
2nd Dose 19,38,35,910
Precaution Dose 28,05,587
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,92,681
2nd Dose 12,10,91,331
Precaution Dose 2,53,16,940
Precaution Dose 4,80,12,109
Total 1,98,33,18,772

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,19,457. Active cases now constitute 0.27% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.52%. 14,650 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,29,21,977.

 

18,930 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,38,005 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.53 Cr (86,53,43,689) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.86% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.32%.

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.