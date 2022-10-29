Odisha reports 42 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 42 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 28th Oct
New Positive Cases: 42
Of which 0-18 years: 6
In quarantine: 24
Local contacts: 18
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balangir: 2
2. Cuttack: 3
3. Jagatsinghpur: 3
4. Kalahandi: 1
5. Khurda: 2
6. Koraput: 1
7. Mayurbhanj: 1
8. Nawarangpur: 3
9. Nayagarh: 2
10. Puri: 3
11. Sambalpur: 2
12. Sonepur: 1
13. Sundargarh: 18
New recoveries: 55
Cumulative tested: 33821615
Positive: 1336086
Recovered: 1326524
Active cases: 306