Odisha reports 42 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 42 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 28th Oct

New Positive Cases: 42

Of which 0-18 years: 6

In quarantine: 24

Local contacts: 18

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balangir: 2

2. Cuttack: 3

3. Jagatsinghpur: 3

4. Kalahandi: 1

5. Khurda: 2

6. Koraput: 1

7. Mayurbhanj: 1

8. Nawarangpur: 3

9. Nayagarh: 2

10. Puri: 3

11. Sambalpur: 2

12. Sonepur: 1

13. Sundargarh: 18

New recoveries: 55

Cumulative tested: 33821615

Positive: 1336086

Recovered: 1326524

Active cases: 306