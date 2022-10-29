Microsoft Cloud strength drives first quarter results

New Delhi : Microsoft Corp. today announced the following results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:

Revenue was $50.1 billion and increased 11% (up 16% in constant currency)

Operating income was $21.5 billion and increased 6% (up 15% in constant currency)

Net income was $17.6 billion and decreased 14% (down 8% in constant currency)

Diluted earnings per share was $2.35 and decreased 13% (down 7% in constant currency)

“In a world facing increasing headwinds, digital technology is the ultimate tailwind,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. “In this environment, we’re focused on helping our customers do more with less, while investing in secular growth areas and managing our cost structure in a disciplined way.”

“This quarter Microsoft Cloud revenue was $25.7 billion, up 24% (up 31% in constant currency) year-over-year. We continue to see healthy demand across our commercial businesses including another quarter of solid bookings as we deliver compelling value for customers,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

The following table reconciles our financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to non-GAAP financial results. Additional information regarding our non-GAAP definition is provided below. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year.

Three Months Ended September 30,

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue Operating Income Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share

2021 As Reported (GAAP) $45,317 $20,238 $20,505 $2.71

Net income tax benefit related to transfer of intangible properties – – (3,291) (0.44)

2021 As Adjusted $45,317 $20,238 $17,214 $2.27

2022 As Reported (GAAP) $50,122 $21,518 $17,556 $2.35

Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP) 11% 6% (14)% (13)%

Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency 16% 15% (8)% (7)%

Percentage Change Y/Y (As Adjusted) 11% 6% 2% 4%

Percentage Change Y/Y (As Adjusted) Constant Currency 16% 15% 10% 11%

Business Highlights

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $16.5 billion and increased 9% (up 15% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 7% (up 13% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 11% (up 17% in constant currency)

Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 7% (up 11% in constant currency) and Microsoft 365 Consumer subscribers grew to 61.3 million

LinkedIn revenue increased 17% (up 21% in constant currency)

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 15% (up 22% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 24% (up 32% in constant currency)

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $20.3 billion and increased 20% (up 26% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 22% (up 28% in constant currency) driven by Azure and other cloud services revenue growth of 35% (up 42% in constant currency)

Revenue in More Personal Computing was $13.3 billion and decreased slightly (up 3% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Windows OEM revenue decreased 15%

Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 8% (up 15% in constant currency)

Xbox content and services revenue decreased 3% (up 1% in constant currency)

Search and news advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 16% (up 21% in constant currency)

Devices revenue increased 2% (up 8% in constant currency)

Microsoft returned $9.7 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, a decrease of 11% compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Business Outlook

Microsoft will provide forward-looking guidance in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call and webcast.

Quarterly Highlights, Product Releases, and Enhancements

Every quarter Microsoft delivers hundreds of products, either as new releases, services, or enhancements to current products and services. These releases are a result of significant research and development investments, made over multiple years, designed to help customers be more productive and secure and to deliver differentiated value across the cloud and the edge.

Here are the major product releases and other highlights for the quarter, organized by product categories, to help illustrate how we are accelerating innovation across our businesses while expanding our market opportunities.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

To better execute on Microsoft’s mission, we focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our investor relations ESG website.

Webcast Details

Non-GAAP Definition

Transfer of Intangible Properties. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, Microsoft transferred certain intangible properties from our Puerto Rico subsidiary to the United States. The transfer of intangible properties resulted in a net tax benefit of $3.3 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, as the value of future United States tax deductions exceeds the current tax liability from the United States Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income tax.

Microsoft has provided non-GAAP financial measures related to the transfer of intangible properties to aid investors in better understanding our performance. Microsoft believes these non-GAAP measures assist investors by providing additional insight into its operational performance and help clarify trends affecting its business. For comparability of reporting, management considers non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial results in evaluating business performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Constant Currency

Microsoft presents constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. Microsoft has provided this non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Financial Performance Constant Currency Reconciliation

Three Months Ended September 30,

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue Operating Income Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share

2021 As Reported (GAAP) $45,317 $20,238 $20,505 $2.71

2021 As Adjusted $45,317 $20,238 $17,214 $2.27

2022 As Reported (GAAP) $50,122 $21,518 $17,556 $2.35

Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP) 11% 6% (14)% (13)%

Percentage Change Y/Y (As Adjusted) 11% 6% 2% 4%

Constant Currency Impact $(2,296) $(1,662) $(1,363) $(0.18)

Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency 16% 15% (8)% (7)%

Percentage Change Y/Y (As Adjusted) Constant Currency 16% 15% 10% 11%

Segment Revenue Constant Currency Reconciliation

Three Months Ended September 30,

($ in millions) Productivity and Business Processes Intelligent Cloud More Personal Computing

2021 As Reported (GAAP) $15,039 $16,912 $13,366

2022 As Reported (GAAP) $16,465 $20,325 $13,332

Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP) 9% 20% 0%

Constant Currency Impact $(856) $(996) $(444)

Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency 15% 26% 3%

We have recast certain prior period amounts to conform to the way we internally manage and monitor our business.

Selected Product and Service Revenue Constant Currency Reconciliation

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP) Constant Currency Impact Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency

Microsoft Cloud revenue 24% 7% 31%

Office Commercial products and cloud services 7% 6% 13%

Office 365 Commercial 11% 6% 17%

Office Consumer products and cloud services 7% 4% 11%

LinkedIn 17% 4% 21%

Dynamics products and cloud services 15% 7% 22%

Dynamics 365 24% 8% 32%

Server products and cloud services 22% 6% 28%

Azure and other cloud services 35% 7% 42%

Windows OEM (15)% 0% (15)%

Windows Commercial products and cloud services 8% 7% 15%

Xbox content and services (3)% 4% 1%

Search and news advertising excluding traffic acquisition costs 16% 5% 21%

Devices 2% 6% 8%