Odisha reports 346 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 346 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd July

New Positive Cases: 346

Of which 0-18 years: 49

In quarantine: 202

Local contacts: 144

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 7

2. Bhadrak: 4

3. Cuttack: 51

4. Dhenkanal: 1

5. Ganjam: 1

6. Jagatsinghpur: 7

7. Jajpur: 4

8. Jharsuguda: 2

9. Kalahandi: 1

10. Keonjhar: 1

11. Khurda: 189

12. Mayurbhanj: 2

13. Nayagarh: 1

14. Nuapada: 7

15. Puri: 4

16. Rayagada: 5

17. Sambalpur: 5

18. Sundargarh: 13

19. State Pool: 41

New recoveries: 71

Cumulative tested: 32124006

Positive: 1290538

Recovered: 1280049

Active cases: 1310