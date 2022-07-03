Odisha reports 346 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 346 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 2nd July
New Positive Cases: 346
Of which 0-18 years: 49
In quarantine: 202
Local contacts: 144
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 7
2. Bhadrak: 4
3. Cuttack: 51
4. Dhenkanal: 1
5. Ganjam: 1
6. Jagatsinghpur: 7
7. Jajpur: 4
8. Jharsuguda: 2
9. Kalahandi: 1
10. Keonjhar: 1
11. Khurda: 189
12. Mayurbhanj: 2
13. Nayagarh: 1
14. Nuapada: 7
15. Puri: 4
16. Rayagada: 5
17. Sambalpur: 5
18. Sundargarh: 13
19. State Pool: 41
New recoveries: 71
Cumulative tested: 32124006
Positive: 1290538
Recovered: 1280049
Active cases: 1310