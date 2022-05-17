Odisha Reports 3 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 3 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288314. Kendrapada district registered the Highest of COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 16th May

New Positive Cases: 3

Of which 0-18 years: 0

In quarantine: 2

Local contacts: 1

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Cuttack: 1

2. Kendrapada: 2

New recoveries: 17

Cumulative tested: 31555047

Positive: 1288314

Recovered: 1279017

Active cases: 118