Odisha Reports 3 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 3 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288314. Kendrapada district registered the Highest of COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 16th May
New Positive Cases: 3
Of which 0-18 years: 0
In quarantine: 2
Local contacts: 1
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Cuttack: 1
2. Kendrapada: 2
New recoveries: 17
Cumulative tested: 31555047
Positive: 1288314
Recovered: 1279017
Active cases: 118