Odisha Reports 3 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 3 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288440 . Khurdha district registered the Highest of 1 COVID19 infections followed by Balasore district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 30th May

New Positive Cases: 3

Of which 0-18 years: 0

In quarantine: 2

Local contacts: 1

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Kendrapada: 1

3. Khurda: 1

New recoveries: 7

Cumulative tested: 31746553

Positive: 1288440

Recovered: 1279191

Active cases: 70