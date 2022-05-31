India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 193.45 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 193.45 Cr (1,93,45,19,805) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,45,38,123 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.39 Cr (3,39,15,068) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,971 2nd Dose 1,00,40,156 Precaution Dose 52,24,186 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,19,230 2nd Dose 1,75,84,337 Precaution Dose 87,28,754 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,39,15,068 2nd Dose 1,63,67,244 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,94,73,034 2nd Dose 4,57,29,616 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,71,50,684 2nd Dose 49,00,80,242 Precaution Dose 8,76,672 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,50,201 2nd Dose 19,08,64,226 Precaution Dose 14,01,340 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,90,018 2nd Dose 11,90,44,191 Precaution Dose 1,88,73,635 Precaution Dose 3,51,04,587 Total 1,93,45,19,805

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 17,883. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,134 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,15,574.

2,338 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,63,883 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.04 Cr (85,04,41,292) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.61% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.64%.