Odisha reports 255 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 255 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 15th August

New Positive Cases: 255

Of which 0-18 years: 43

In quarantine: 149

Local contacts: 106

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 7

2. Bargarh: 5

3. Bhadrak: 3

4. Balangir: 7

5. Cuttack: 13

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Gajapati: 6

8. Ganjam: 1

9. Jagatsinghpur: 1

10. Jajpur: 6

11. Jharsuguda: 4

12. Kalahandi: 14

13. Kandhamal: 1

14. Kendrapada: 2

15. Khurda: 59

16. Koraput: 3

17. Mayurbhanj: 11

18. Nawarangpur: 12

19. Nayagarh: 7

20. Nuapada: 4

21. Puri: 2

22. Rayagada: 4

23. Sambalpur: 14

24. Sonepur: 10

25. Sundargarh: 44

26. State Pool: 13

New recoveries: 479

Cumulative tested: 32935197

Positive: 1323307

Recovered: 1310635

Active cases: 3462