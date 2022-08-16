Odisha reports 255 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 255 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 15th August
New Positive Cases: 255
Of which 0-18 years: 43
In quarantine: 149
Local contacts: 106
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 7
2. Bargarh: 5
3. Bhadrak: 3
4. Balangir: 7
5. Cuttack: 13
6. Deogarh: 2
7. Gajapati: 6
8. Ganjam: 1
9. Jagatsinghpur: 1
10. Jajpur: 6
11. Jharsuguda: 4
12. Kalahandi: 14
13. Kandhamal: 1
14. Kendrapada: 2
15. Khurda: 59
16. Koraput: 3
17. Mayurbhanj: 11
18. Nawarangpur: 12
19. Nayagarh: 7
20. Nuapada: 4
21. Puri: 2
22. Rayagada: 4
23. Sambalpur: 14
24. Sonepur: 10
25. Sundargarh: 44
26. State Pool: 13
New recoveries: 479
Cumulative tested: 32935197
Positive: 1323307
Recovered: 1310635
Active cases: 3462