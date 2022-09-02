Odisha reports 236 Covid recovery today

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 236 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital, informed Health and Family Welfare Department.

District-wise Covid recovery:

66 from Sundargarh

60 from Khordha

25 from Cuttack

13 from Keonjhar

12 from Mayurbhanj

12 from Rayagada

8 from Bargarh

7 from Nabarangpur

6 from Deogarh

4 from Koraput

3 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Baleswar

2 from Jharsuguda

1 from Dhenkanal

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Sonepur

13 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1317278