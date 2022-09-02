Odisha reports 236 Covid recovery today

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 236 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital, informed Health and Family Welfare Department.
District-wise Covid recovery:
66 from Sundargarh
60 from Khordha
25 from Cuttack
13 from Keonjhar
12 from Mayurbhanj
12 from Rayagada
8 from Bargarh
7 from Nabarangpur
6 from Deogarh
4 from Koraput
3 from Jagatsinghpur
2 from Baleswar
2 from Jharsuguda
1 from Dhenkanal
1 from Kalahandi
1 from Sonepur
13 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1317278