OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

BSF Koraput organizes an outreach cum awareness programme “Run up to Teachers Day” today

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : BSF Koraput organized an outreach cum awareness programme “Run up to Teachers Day” today to mark the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence in various Schools of Koraput. The aim of the programme was to reach out to the youth and make them aware about
@BSF_India
.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.