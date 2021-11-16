Odisha reports 206 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 206 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1045862. Khordha district registered the Highest of 120 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 15 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 15th November
New Positive Cases: 206
Of which 0-18 years: 32
In quarantine: 121
Local contacts: 85
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 3
3. Bhadrak: 3
4. Boudh: 2
5. Cuttack: 15
6. Dhenkanal: 1
7. Ganjam: 3
8. Jagatsinghpur: 4
9. Jajpur: 12
10. Jharsuguda: 3
11. Kandhamal: 1
12. Kendrapada: 2
13. Khurda: 120
14. Sambalpur: 3
15. Sundargarh: 5
16. State Pool: 27
New recoveries: 254
Cumulative tested: 22945986
Positive: 1045862
Recovered: 1034759
Active cases: 2669