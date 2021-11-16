Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 120 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 120 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 206 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 15th November

New Positive Cases: 206

Of which 0-18 years: 32

In quarantine: 121

Local contacts: 85

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bhadrak: 3

4. Boudh: 2

5. Cuttack: 15

6. Dhenkanal: 1

7. Ganjam: 3

8. Jagatsinghpur: 4

9. Jajpur: 12

10. Jharsuguda: 3

11. Kandhamal: 1

12. Kendrapada: 2

13. Khurda: 120

14. Sambalpur: 3

15. Sundargarh: 5

16. State Pool: 27

New recoveries: 254

Cumulative tested: 22945986

Positive: 1045862

Recovered: 1034759

Active cases: 2669