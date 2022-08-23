Odisha reports 206 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 206 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 22nd August

New Positive Cases: 206

Of which 0-18 years: 17

In quarantine: 121

Local contacts: 85

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Bargarh: 9

2. Balangir: 7

3. Boudh: 2

4. Cuttack: 16

5. Deogarh: 3

6. Gajapati: 4

7. Ganjam: 2

8. Jajpur: 6

9. Jharsuguda: 1

10. Kalahandi: 3

11. Kandhamal: 4

12. Kendrapada: 2

13. Khurda: 48

14. Koraput: 11

15. Malkangiri: 1

16. Mayurbhanj: 6

17. Nawarangpur: 1

18. Nayagarh: 6

19. Nuapada: 9

20. Puri: 3

21. Sambalpur: 13

22. Sonepur: 1

23. Sundargarh: 36

24. State Pool: 12

New recoveries: 326

Cumulative tested: 33049465

Positive: 1325470

Recovered: 1314005

Active cases: 2247