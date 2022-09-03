Odisha reports 174 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 174 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd Sept

New Positive Cases: 174

Of which 0-18 years: 13

In quarantine: 102

Local contacts: 72

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 4

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 1

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 20

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Ganjam: 2

10. Jagatsinghpur: 3

11. Jajpur: 6

12. Jharsuguda: 1

13. Kalahandi: 2

14. Kandhamal: 1

15. Kendrapada: 5

16. Khurda: 55

17. Koraput: 1

18. Malkangiri: 1

19. Mayurbhanj: 8

20. Nawarangpur: 5

21. Nayagarh: 7

22. Nuapada: 5

23. Puri: 9

24. Rayagada: 4

25. Sambalpur: 1

26. Sundargarh: 10

27. State Pool: 13

New recoveries: 236

Cumulative tested: 33219994

Positive: 1328244

Recovered: 1317278

Active cases: 1734