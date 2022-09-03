India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 213.01 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 213.01 Cr (2,13,01,07,236) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.04 Cr (4,04,24,341) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,186 2nd Dose 1,01,07,178 Precaution Dose 67,80,269 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,34,799 2nd Dose 1,76,99,997 Precaution Dose 1,32,00,525 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,04,24,341 2nd Dose 3,03,91,513 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,17,15,384 2nd Dose 5,24,27,661 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,06,60,028 2nd Dose 51,33,78,863 Precaution Dose 6,58,21,991 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,17,305 2nd Dose 19,63,79,117 Precaution Dose 3,65,03,055 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,90,916 2nd Dose 12,27,50,054 Precaution Dose 4,15,10,054 Precaution Dose 16,38,15,894 Total 2,13,01,07,236

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 56,745. Active cases now constitute 0.13% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.68%. 9,651 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,38,65,016.

7,219 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,64,886 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.68 Cr (88,68,31,141) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.42% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.98%.