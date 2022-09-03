National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 213.01 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 213.01 Cr (2,13,01,07,236) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.04 Cr (4,04,24,341) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,186
2nd Dose 1,01,07,178
Precaution Dose 67,80,269
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,34,799
2nd Dose 1,76,99,997
Precaution Dose 1,32,00,525
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,04,24,341
2nd Dose 3,03,91,513
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,17,15,384
2nd Dose 5,24,27,661
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,06,60,028
2nd Dose 51,33,78,863
Precaution Dose 6,58,21,991
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,17,305
2nd Dose 19,63,79,117
Precaution Dose 3,65,03,055
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,75,90,916
2nd Dose 12,27,50,054
Precaution Dose 4,15,10,054
Precaution Dose 16,38,15,894
Total 2,13,01,07,236

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 56,745. Active cases now constitute 0.13% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.68%. 9,651 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,38,65,016.

 

7,219 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,64,886 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.68 Cr (88,68,31,141) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.42% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.98%.

 

