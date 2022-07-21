Odisha reports 1196 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 1196 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 20th July

New Positive Cases: 1196

Of which 0-18 years: 169

In quarantine: 699

Local contacts: 497

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 19

3. Bargarh: 12

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Balangir: 15

6. Boudh: 16

7. Cuttack: 109

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 2

12. Jagatsinghpur: 15

13. Jajpur: 28

14. Jharsuguda: 33

15. Kalahandi: 6

16. Kandhamal: 5

17. Kendrapada: 11

18. Keonjhar: 14

19. Khurda: 312

20. Koraput: 9

21. Mayurbhanj: 102

22. Nawarangpur: 12

23. Nayagarh: 36

24. Puri: 27

25. Rayagada: 19

26. Sambalpur: 70

27. Sonepur: 52

28. Sundargarh: 174

29. State Pool: 70

New recoveries: 804

Cumulative tested: 32433925

Positive: 1303191

Recovered: 1286915

Active cases: 7093