Odisha reports 1196 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 1196 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 20th July
New Positive Cases: 1196
Of which 0-18 years: 169
In quarantine: 699
Local contacts: 497
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 19
3. Bargarh: 12
4. Bhadrak: 12
5. Balangir: 15
6. Boudh: 16
7. Cuttack: 109
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 3
10. Gajapati: 6
11. Ganjam: 2
12. Jagatsinghpur: 15
13. Jajpur: 28
14. Jharsuguda: 33
15. Kalahandi: 6
16. Kandhamal: 5
17. Kendrapada: 11
18. Keonjhar: 14
19. Khurda: 312
20. Koraput: 9
21. Mayurbhanj: 102
22. Nawarangpur: 12
23. Nayagarh: 36
24. Puri: 27
25. Rayagada: 19
26. Sambalpur: 70
27. Sonepur: 52
28. Sundargarh: 174
29. State Pool: 70
New recoveries: 804
Cumulative tested: 32433925
Positive: 1303191
Recovered: 1286915
Active cases: 7093