Odisha Reports 11 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 8 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288473 . Khurdha district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 2nd June
New Positive Cases: 8
Of which 0-18 years: 0
In quarantine: 5
Local contacts: 3
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Cuttack: 1
2. Ganjam: 2
3. Khurda: 2
4. Puri: 1
5. Sundargarh: 1
6. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 9
Cumulative tested: 31784672
Positive: 1288473
Recovered: 1279214
Active cases: 80