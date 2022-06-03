Odisha Reports 11 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 8 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288473 . Khurdha district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd June

New Positive Cases: 8

Of which 0-18 years: 0

In quarantine: 5

Local contacts: 3

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Cuttack: 1

2. Ganjam: 2

3. Khurda: 2

4. Puri: 1

5. Sundargarh: 1

6. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 9

Cumulative tested: 31784672

Positive: 1288473

Recovered: 1279214

Active cases: 80