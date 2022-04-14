Odisha reports 11 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 11 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287885. Khurda district registered the Highest of 3 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 2 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 13th April

New Positive Cases: 11

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 7

Local contacts: 4

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist)

1. Balangir: 2

2. Gajapati: 1

3. Kendrapada: 1

4. Khurda: 3

5. Puri: 1

6. Sambalpur: 2

7. Sundargarh: 1

New recoveries: 19

Cumulative tested: 30990717

Positive: 1287885

Recovered: 1278588

Active cases: 122