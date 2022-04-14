Odisha reports 11 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 11 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287885. Khurda district registered the Highest of 3 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 2 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 13th April
New Positive Cases: 11
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 7
Local contacts: 4
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist)
1. Balangir: 2
2. Gajapati: 1
3. Kendrapada: 1
4. Khurda: 3
5. Puri: 1
6. Sambalpur: 2
7. Sundargarh: 1
New recoveries: 19
Cumulative tested: 30990717
Positive: 1287885
Recovered: 1278588
Active cases: 122