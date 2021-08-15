Odisha reports 1,058 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,058 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 994565. Khordha district registered the Highest of 376 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 162 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 14th August
New positives: 1058
In quarantine: 616
Local contacts: 442
Of which 0-18 years: 138
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 32
2. Balasore: 38
3. Bargarh: 11
4. Bhadrak: 32
5. Balangir: 2
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 162
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 18
10. Ganjam: 5
11. Jagatsinghpur: 37
12. Jajpur: 77
13. Jharsuguda: 5
14. Kalahandi: 8
15. Kandhamal: 4
16. Kendrapada: 32
17. Keonjhar: 4
18. Khurda: 376
19. Koraput: 4
20. Malkangiri: 5
21. Mayurbhanj: 37
22. Nawarangpur: 1
23. Nayagarh: 17
24. Nuapada: 5
25. Puri: 26
26. Rayagada: 4
27. Sambalpur: 6
28. Sonepur: 3
29. Sundargarh: 17
30. State Pool: 82
New recoveries: 1198
Cumulative tested: 17026394
Positive: 994565
Recovered: 977197
Active cases: 10428