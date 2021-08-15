Odisha reports 1,058 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,058 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 994565. Khordha district registered the Highest of 376 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 162 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 14th August

New positives: 1058

In quarantine: 616

Local contacts: 442

Of which 0-18 years: 138

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 32

2. Balasore: 38

3. Bargarh: 11

4. Bhadrak: 32

5. Balangir: 2

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 162

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 18

10. Ganjam: 5

11. Jagatsinghpur: 37

12. Jajpur: 77

13. Jharsuguda: 5

14. Kalahandi: 8

15. Kandhamal: 4

16. Kendrapada: 32

17. Keonjhar: 4

18. Khurda: 376

19. Koraput: 4

20. Malkangiri: 5

21. Mayurbhanj: 37

22. Nawarangpur: 1

23. Nayagarh: 17

24. Nuapada: 5

25. Puri: 26

26. Rayagada: 4

27. Sambalpur: 6

28. Sonepur: 3

29. Sundargarh: 17

30. State Pool: 82

New recoveries: 1198

Cumulative tested: 17026394

Positive: 994565

Recovered: 977197

Active cases: 10428