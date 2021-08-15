New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi unfurls the national flag at the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

I pay homage to all the freedom fighters who gave their lives for this great nation. I salute everyone who has played a key role in this glorious journey of our nation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Indians have fought this battle (COVID) with a lot of patience. We had many challenges but we worked with extraordinary pace in every area. It’s a result of strength of our industrialists & scientists, that today India doesn’t need to depend on any other nation for vaccines says PM.

During COVID, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, scientists who were developing vaccines & crores of citizens who were working with a sense of service -all those who devoted every moment to serve others in this period, deserve our appreciation: PM Modi.

The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations: PM Modi.

We have taken a decision to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, to honour the pain and sufferings faced by the people of India during the partition: PM Modi.

We can proudly say that the largest COVID19 vaccination program is being run in India today. More than 54 crore people have received vaccine doses so far: PM Modi at Red Fort. A time comes in the development journey of every country when that nation defines itself from a new end, when it takes itself forward with new resolutions. Today, that time has come in India's development journey: PM Narendra Modi