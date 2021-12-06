Odisha reports 105 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 105 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1050354. Khordha district registered the Highest of 48 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 4 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 5th December

New Positive Cases: 105

Of which 0-18 years: 19

In quarantine: 62

Local contacts: 43

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 1

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Cuttack: 4

6. Ganjam: 4

7. Jajpur: 5

8. Kandhamal: 1

9. Kendrapada: 4

10. Keonjhar: 5

11. Khurda: 48

12. Mayurbhanj: 10

13. Nayagarh: 2

14. Sambalpur: 2

15. Sundargarh: 1

16. State Pool: 12

New recoveries: 212

Cumulative tested: 24074222

Positive: 1050354

Recovered: 1039673

Active cases: 2205