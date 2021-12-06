Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 48 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 48 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 105 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 28th November.

Covid-19 Report For 5th December

New Positive Cases: 105

Of which 0-18 years: 19

In quarantine: 62

Local contacts: 43

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 1

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Cuttack: 4

6. Ganjam: 4

7. Jajpur: 5

8. Kandhamal: 1

9. Kendrapada: 4

10. Keonjhar: 5

11. Khurda: 48

12. Mayurbhanj: 10

13. Nayagarh: 2

14. Sambalpur: 2

15. Sundargarh: 1

16. State Pool: 12

New recoveries: 212

Cumulative tested: 24074222

Positive: 1050354

Recovered: 1039673

Active cases: 2205