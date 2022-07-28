Odisha reports 1030 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 1030 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 27th July

New Positive Cases: 1030

Of which 0-18 years: 179

In quarantine: 603

Local contacts: 427

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 23

3. Bargarh: 22

4. Bhadrak: 11

5. Balangir: 35

6. Boudh: 12

7. Cuttack: 50

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Gajapati: 7

11. Jagatsinghpur: 7

12. Jajpur: 19

13. Jharsuguda: 21

14. Kalahandi: 26

15. Kandhamal: 23

16. Kendrapada: 17

17. Keonjhar: 13

18. Khurda: 164

19. Koraput: 17

20. Mayurbhanj: 110

21. Nayagarh: 20

22. Nuapada: 11

23. Puri: 10

24. Rayagada: 18

25. Sambalpur: 77

26. Sonepur: 39

27. Sundargarh: 227

28. State Pool: 36

New recoveries: 1066

Cumulative tested: 32579269

Positive: 1310115

Recovered: 1293951

Active cases: 6974