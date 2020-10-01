Odisha reported 17 more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 17 more succumb to deadly Coronavirus in Odisha in the last 24 hours; toll rises to 859.

Demise of seventeen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 45-year old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

2. A 65-year old female of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes & Hypertension.

3. An 89-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

4. A 62-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

5. A 48-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Bronchial Asthma.

6. A 65-year old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension, Obesity.

7. An 83-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

8. A 67-year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Asthma.

9. A 56-year old male of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

10. A 64-year old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

11. A 43-year old female of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Bronchial Asthma.

12. A 46-year old male of Kendrapada district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypertension.

13. A 59-year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

14. An 86-year old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

15. A 71-year old female of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension & obesity.

16. A 60-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

17. An 80-year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

