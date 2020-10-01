Odisha: Khordha District reprots 671 new Covid-19 Positive Cases Today; Tally mounts to 38,231 in the district

Bhubaneswar: Khordha District reprots 671 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours; Tally mounts to 38,231in the district.

It should be noted that Odisha Reprots 3615 new Covid-19 Positive Cases inn last 24 hours. 2118 quarantine cases & 1497 local contact cases. Tally mounts to 2,22,734.

With 671 new Covid19 cases in last 24 hours Khordha again tops the list of Corona test results; with only 12 new cases Deogarh remains at the bottom; in 11 districts the number of new cases remains over 100 today .

17 more succumb to deadly Coronavirus in Odisha in the last 24 hours; toll rises to 859.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 188

2. Balasore: 96

3. Bargarh: 86

4. Bhadrak: 61

5. Balangir: 81

6. Boudh: 20

7. Cuttack: 371

8. Deogarh: 12

9. Dhenkanal: 60

10. Gajapati: 29

11. Ganjam: 42

12. Jagatsinghpur: 83

13. Jajpur: 144

14. Jharsuguda: 106

15. Kalahandi: 106

16. Kandhamal: 59

17. Kendrapada: 119

18. Keonjhar: 109

19. Khurda: 671

20. Koraput: 47

21. Malkangiri: 123

22. Mayurbhanj: 123

23. Nawarangpur: 57

24. Nayagarh: 64

25. Nuapada: 66

26. Puri: 197

27. Rayagada: 39

28. Sambalpur: 73

29. Sonepur: 70

30. Sundargarh: 73

31. State Pool: 240

New Recovery: 4219

Cumulative Tested: 3300644

Positive: 222734

Recovered: 185700

Active Cases: 36122

