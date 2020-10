Puri: Puri district administration imposes restriction on the visit of Habisyalis to the pilgrim city, requests them not to visit the city to observe ‘Kartika Brata.

District administration asks ‘Habishyalis’ not to visit Puri in view of the COVID19 pandemic; no camps will be set up for Habishyalis during the holy month of Kartik, informs Puri Sub-Collector, Bhabatarana Sahu.

