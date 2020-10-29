Mahindra launches New Treo Zor Electric 3-Wheeler Cargo

Bengaluru: Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, today announced the launch of its new electric 3-wheeler cargo model, Treo Zor, in India starting at ₹ 2.73 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi, net of FAME 2 and state subsidies). The Treo Zor is based on the proven Treo platform and will come in 3 variants – Pickup, Delivery Van and Flat Bed. Vehicles will be available at Mahindra small commercial vehicle dealerships in select cities across India starting December 2020.

Treo Zor offers an excellent value proposition to its owners. It offers higher savings of ₹60,000+/year versus existing diesel cargo 3-wheelers* thanks to its outstanding maintenance cost of just 40 paise/km*. It delivers impressive performance with best-in-industry**power of 8kW and best-in-class*** torque of 42 Nm. Treo Zor also comes with best-in-class*** payload of 550 kg.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Pawan Goenka, MD & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “On the 75th anniversary of Mahindra, we are driven by purpose for a tomorrow that is clean, green and technologically connected. I believe that India has a huge opportunity to become the world leader in Electric Vehicles for first and last mile connectivity. Our Treo platform demonstrates our commitment to AtmaNirbhar Bharat through latest technology and make in India. The Treo Zor will provide a clean, sustainable and affordable solution for last mile delivery. “

Speaking at the launch, Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric said, “The proven Treo electric 3-wheeler platform has already redefined last mile mobility with 5,000+ satisfied customers who have traversed 35 million kms on Indian roads. Treo Zor has been developed with cutting edge technology to deliver substantial customer value proposition and is available in 3 variants to meet every customer needs. The new Treo Zor is set to significantly enhance our customers’ savings up to ₹60,000+ / year helping them fulfil their dreams and aspirations and thereby redefine last mile delivery.”

Key Highlights of Treo Zor:

1. Higher Savings of more than Rs. 60 000 per year (vs diesel cargo offerings):

· Enjoy fuel cost savings of Rs. 2.10/km when compared with diesel cargo 3 wheelers

· Save more with lowest maintenance cost of just 40 paisa v/s 65 paisa for a diesel 3 wheeler

2. Delivers Impressive Performance:

· Best-in-industry* power of 8kW and Best-in-segment** torque of 42Nm

· Boost Mode: Boost your driving experience with higher speeds and get quick turnaround times

· Advanced IP67-rated motor offers enhanced protection against dust & water entry

· Best-in-segment** payload of 550 kgs – Get higher earning opportunities with the highest-in-class payload among electric 3 wheelers

· Get more trips per day with a certified driving range of 125 km

3. Safe & Stable like never before:

· Enjoy a safe & stable ride with longest-in-industry wheelbase of 2216 mm, when compared with diesel & electric cargo 3 wheelers

· Tread over potholes with ease with largest-in-industry tyres of 30.48 cm, when compared with diesel & electric cargo 3 wheelers

4. 3 Variants to fulfil every need:

· Choose between Delivery Van, Pickup & Flatbed variants as per your business needs

5. Advanced Lithium-ion Battery:

· Get a maintenance-free ride with battery life exceeding 1.50 lakh km

· Ease of charging: Charging your Treo Zor is as easy as charging a mobile phone. Just plug it into a 15AMP socket!

6. A Fatigue-Free Drive Experience:

· Drive easy with Automatic Transmission. Enjoy a clutch-less, noiseless & vibration-free ride.

· Reduce your loading & unloading time with best-in-class tray loading height of 675 mm, when compared with diesel cargo 3 wheelers

7. Connected and Efficient fleet management with NEMO Mobility Platform:

· Get cloud-based connectivity to remotely monitor vehicle range, speed, location and much more

8. Stylish dual tone, Driver-centric Design:

· Modern design with unique dual tone exteriors, makes the vehicle stand out

· Rust-free, dent-resistant, modular SMC panels provide a better life, ease of repair and replacement

· Get more comfort with an ergonomically designed driver cabin & seat

9. Other Features: Telematics unit and GPS, Windscreen and wiping system, Spare wheel provision, Driving modes – FNR (Forward, Neutral, Reverse), Economy and boost mode, Lockable glove box, 12 V Socket, 15-amp off-board charger, Hazard indicator, Reverse Buzzer

10. Excellent Warranty & Aftersales:

· Treo Zor comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/80,000 km

· Wide service network of 140+ dealerships across India ensures timely after sales service

