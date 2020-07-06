Odisha: Public access to the office of #Rourkela Municipal Corporation restricted till 31st July

Rourkela: To contain the spread of the COVID-19 disease and in larger public interest; public access to the office of Rourkela Municipal Corporation is restricted till 31st July 2020.

Any application / complaints /grievances related with municipal works can be sent through email ID:[email protected] or people may call the Toll Free Number of RMC- 1800-345-6103 (On all working days between 10 AM to 5 PM)

