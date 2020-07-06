Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhopal : The Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today called on the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan at his residence in New Delhi. He informed that ONGL has applied for Exploration Permits in Madhya Pradesh. All the formalities in this regard have been completed by the State Mining Department. He requested the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas that five permits should be granted for this purpose. Shri Pradhan assured of all possible assistance in this regard. During the meeting, the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also presented the Union Minister with copies of ‘Ummeed’ and ‘Madhya Pradesh Vikas ke Pratibaddh Prayas’ published by the state government .

Related

comments