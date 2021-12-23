Odisha: private bus operators suspend bus services between Cuttack and Sambalpur , due to bad condition of NH-55

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking breaking, no bus on wheels for 18 hours from 6 am to 12 midnight between Cuttack and Sambalpur on Thursday, due to the protest carried on by private transport operators in the state demanding repair of NH-55.

According to sources, the NH-55 has huge potholes followed with the road is in a very bad condition which creates problem for drivers to drive vehicles , resulting in vehicle damage and huge maintainence cost has to be beared by bus owners. Also, many people restrict from travelling with scare of meeting with an accident.

Further, the association has also further threatened to boycott NH-55 from January 1, if their demands are not fulfilled at the earliest.