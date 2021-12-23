Cold wave grips Odisha; 12 places record temperature below 10 degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar : Cold wave conditions continued to sweep the State with the mercury plummeting below 10 degree Celsius in twelve parts of the state today. Phulbani records lowest minimum temperature of 5 degree Celsius and Daringbadi records 6.5 degC.

Besides,other places Jharsuguda records 7.1 degC, Titalgarh records 7.3 degC, Sundargarh records 7.5 degC, Keonjhar records 7.6 degC, Bhawanipatna & Rayagada records 8 degC, Bolangir records 9 degC, Sambalpur & Korapurt records 9.5 degC and Boudh records 9.6degC respectively.