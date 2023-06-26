Odisha: OMBADC Oversight Authority’s 3 Day Mayurbhanj Visit: Interacts with Beneficiaries, Expresses Satisfaction on Ongoing Projects

Bhubaneswar : Former Judge, Supreme Court of India and Oversight Authority for Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) Justice Ananga Kumar Patnaik, expressed satisfaction during his 3-day field visit to Mayurbhanj district from 23-25 June to review the progress of OMBADC funded various welfare projects.

Sanctioned for the district from the year 2018 onwards, the total value of 36 sanctioned projects under various priority sectors of OMBADC amounts to Rs.5709.92 Crore. Out of this outlay, 61% goes to Drinking water while 17% has been earmarked for Education and 16% towards Health sector. The projects are being implemented by the District Administration, through various line departments and implementing agencies and partners.

On 23rd June 2023, the Oversight Authority (OA) visited TTI Takatpur where OMBADC is supporting to develop it as a Center of Excellence. The OA toured various facilities inside the TTI like the Mini Tool Room, Advanced Laser Welding machine etc. He interacted with the candidates and was briefed about the advanced skill development initiatives of the SD&TE department. The Oversight Authority also visited the 24 x 7 Drink from Tap Mission project at Ward No. 25 under Baripada Municipality.

In the evening, Justice Patnaik held a meeting with the Collector and other District Level Officials to understand about various projects and their implementation. On the occasion, G Rajesh, CEO OMBADC highlighted ways to expedite ongoing projects in the district supported by OMBADC while seeking support of partners to complete ongoing projects soon.

On the second day, the Oversight Authority visited several projects in Rairangpur like Model Anganwadi Center, Individual Water Harvesting Structure (farm pond) and Mega Nursery being utilized for growing seedlings at Saraskana block, the Pilot project center for Tasar silk station, 5T High school and Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya falling under Bisoi block, Mega Piped water supply project under Rairangpur block and the Sub Divisional Hospital, Rairangpur. He also interacted with the school children and other beneficiaries to understand the outcomes of the project.

On 25th June 2023, the Oversight Authority made a visit to the Naskari Reserve Forest and observed the status of the completed SMC works, livelihood projects like goat farming and mushroom cultivation, SSD girls school and infra projects at Sub Division Hospital Karanjia. Justice Patnaik interacted with the beneficiaries to understand the positive impact of the livelihood projects on the people and the improvement in quality education in students after High School Transformation Program Under 5T.

During the visit, the Oversight Authority expressed his satisfaction over the pace of implementation of the projects. Officers accompanying the Oversight Authority include, the CEO OMBADC G Rajesh, Collector Mayurbhanj Vineet Bharadwaj, GM Operation OMBADC Jayanta Kumar Das, GM Administration OMBADC Sudhakar Burgi, Team Leader PMU Ambuj Prasad, other district level officials and project implementing partners.