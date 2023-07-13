Odisha Monsoon: State records average rainfall than expected

In the last 24 hours, the state has recorded an average rainfall of 5.1 mm, which is 53% less than the normal rainfall of 10.8 mm.
During the current monsoon season, 243.9 mm of rainfall has been recorded between June 1 and July 13, which is 27 percent less than the normal rainfall of 334.4 mm.
During this period, Devgarh district recorded maximum rainfall of 474.5 mm which is 42% more than the normal rainfall.
Similarly, Kalahandi district recorded the lowest percentage of rainfall with 139.4 mm which is 65% less than the normal rainfall.
Seventeen districts recorded moderate rainfall, one district received very moderate rainfall, one district recorded above normal rainfall and the remaining 11 districts recorded normal rainfall.
