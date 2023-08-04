OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsPuri

Odisha: Managing Committee of Puri Srimandir recommends opening of Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove) during next year Rath Yatra

Puri: Managing Committee of Puri Srimandir recommends opening of Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove) during next year Rath Yatra, informs Puri Collector. A high-level team led by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court will supervise the opening of Ratna Bhandar says Puri Collector

