Odisha: Khordha district reports 61 new covid cases

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 61 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 170 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 4th November

New positives: 170

Of which 0-18 years: 24

In quarantine: 98

Local contacts: 72

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 11

2. Bargarh: 2

3. Bhadrak: 4

4. Balangir: 3

5. Cuttack: 19

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Gajapati: 1

9. Ganjam: 3

10. Jagatsinghpur: 7

11. Jajpur: 8

12. Jharsuguda: 1

13. Kendrapada: 11

14. Keonjhar: 2

15. Khurda: 61

16. Mayurbhanj: 3

17. Puri: 1

18. Sambalpur: 9

19. Sonepur: 3

20. Sundargarh: 5

21. State Pool: 14

New recoveries: 447

Cumulative tested: 22296558

Positive: 1042943

Recovered: 1030889

Active cases: 3651