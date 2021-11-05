Odisha: Khordha district reports 61 new covid cases

Bhubaneswar : Khordha District Reports 61 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 170 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 4th November
New positives: 170
Of which 0-18 years: 24
In quarantine: 98
Local contacts: 72
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 11
2. Bargarh: 2
3. Bhadrak: 4
4. Balangir: 3
5. Cuttack: 19
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Gajapati: 1
9. Ganjam: 3
10. Jagatsinghpur: 7
11. Jajpur: 8
12. Jharsuguda: 1
13. Kendrapada: 11
14. Keonjhar: 2
15. Khurda: 61
16. Mayurbhanj: 3
17. Puri: 1
18. Sambalpur: 9
19. Sonepur: 3
20. Sundargarh: 5
21. State Pool: 14
New recoveries: 447
Cumulative tested: 22296558
Positive: 1042943
Recovered: 1030889
Active cases: 3651