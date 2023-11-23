Odisha Juggernauts Gear Up with a Balanced Squad for Ultimate Kho Kho League Season 2

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Juggernauts, reigning champions of the inaugural Ultimate Kho Kho League, have strategically assembled a formidable team blending both seasoned players and promising talents for the upcoming second season.

Retaining their core players and strategically acquiring fresh talent during the Players Draft held in Bhubaneswar, the Juggernauts aimed to maintain their winning streak in the highly technical game of Kho Kho. Lilan Prasad Sahu, OSD of Odisha Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, expressed confidence in the team’s composition, emphasizing the inclusion of both established and budding players from Odisha and beyond.

With a player pool of 272 individuals, the six franchises made selections, with a notable focus on nurturing young talents aged between 16 to 18 years. Mumbai Khiladis made a significant move by securing the services of 16-year-old Sunil Patra from Odisha.

Players across categories were valued and compensated accordingly, with retained players receiving Rs 6 lakhs each. The remaining selections were categorized into A (Rs 5 lakhs), B (Rs 3 lakhs), C (Rs 1.5 lakhs), and D (Rs 1 lakh).

The highly anticipated second season of India’s pioneering franchise-based Kho Kho league is set to be broadcasted live on Sony Sports network and streamed on Sony LIV. As the teams finalize their rosters, anticipation mounts for an action-packed and competitive league showcasing the nation’s top Kho Kho talents.