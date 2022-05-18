Odisha : Indian Navy alongwith DRDO successfully undertook the maiden firing of the first indigenously developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile from Seaking 42B helicopter

New Delhi :In a big breaking, Indian Navy in association with DRDO successfully undertook the maiden firing of the first indigenously developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile from Seaking 42B helicopter on 18 May at ITR Balasore, Odisha
