Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department receives SKOCH Award of Merit for ‘District Public Health Laboratory Augmentation’

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department has received SKOCH Award of Merit for ‘District Public Health Laboratory Augmentation’.
It will motivate all healthcare workers across the State, tweeted Health & Family Welfare Department.
