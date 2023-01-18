Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcomes Bijubabu’s historic Dakota plane in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar : Legendary man Bijubabu’s historic Dakota plane arrived in Bhubaneswar today in a significant event. On this golden moment, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcomed the aircraft by showering flowers on it at the airport.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that he is very happy that Biju Babu’s historic Dakota aircraft has reached Bhubaneswar today. Biju Babu has done many brave deeds in this plane.

The best among them is the immense success in freeing the Indonesian freedom fighters from Dutch occupation. There was only one co-pilot with Biju Babu, that is ‘my mother’ Vishan Patnaik.