Odisha Govt to shut Covid facilities due to no occupancy

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Monday decided to close the Temporary Medical Centres (TMCs) and the Covid Care Homes (CCHs) immediately citing zero occupancy.

Health Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra wrote a letter to the district Collectors and Municipal Commissioners in this regard.

He also stated that in case of the Covid Care Centres (CCCs), the occupancy has drastically fallen and in many of them there are no patients.

“Hence, CCCs should also be closed down wherever there are no patients; and in other places where the occupancy is less, it should be scaled down,” the letter mentioned.

The manpower engaged in the CCCs would be re-mobilised to their original positions whereas the health personnel in CCHs can be redeployed in the districts where their services can be better utilised, it stated.

